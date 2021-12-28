NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Waiting in a long line was the scene Tuesday morning at the 28th avenue Covid-19 assessment center. Wait times ranged from an hour to an hour and a half according to one person we talked to.

“I think people are coming back from visiting with family and they want to make sure that while they were visiting. they were safe. And you also have a crowd of those who've been exposed to someone whose tested positive as well as those who plan to go celebrate New Year's Eve,” Amber DuVentre at Meharry Medical College said.

US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt U.S. health officials' decision to shorten the recommended COVID-19 isolation and quarantine period from 10 days to five is drawing criticism from some medical experts and could create confusion among many Americans.

Others say they're anticipating even longer wait times.

“Yeah, we'll probably be here for about two hours. I imagine we'd been here for 20 minutes so far so just hunkering down and ready for the wait,” Benjamin Lemly said.

Lemly has been in isolation for eight days after testing positive for Covid. After the CDC’s recent change in lowering number of days you're required to isolate, he's here to re-test.

“I know the CDC changed the guidelines for 10 days isolating down to five as of yesterday. I'm on day eight right now I think and I'm just curious she had to get her test and I figured I come back and get another test and just see where I'm at,” Lemly said.

Others like Cassidy Slaybaugh decided to avoid the long car lines and walked up to the assessment center receive the booster shot.

“I got vaccinated as early as I could, but I've kind of waited on the booster just because I am young and healthy. I did get vaccinated, so you know I was kind of putting that trust in my body but because there's a surge going on thought it would be best,” Slaybaugh said.

Officials with the testing centers say it's important for people to pack their patience and remember to bring a pen to fill out paperwork.