Happening now, Metro Health is in the community more and more to give out COVID-19 vaccines. This past weekend they popped up at Hadley Park’s community reach out day. News4’s Alexandria Adams caught up with health officials to see how these efforts are going.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Health Department aims to vaccinate more people by going to public events.

This past weekend they popped up at Hadley Park's Community Reach Out Day.

"We did manage to vaccinate 30 people. A couple of other scheduled events where we went out, and we gave 130 vaccines both from Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson first and second doses," Rachel Franklin, bureau director at Metro Nashville Health Department, said.

According to Metro Health officials, COVID-19 vaccinations have dropped 15.3% from the end of March to the end of April. They're hoping to bring those numbers up.

"We are getting a full-time position to research what those events are in and around the count," Franklin said. "So if you are an event coordinator at a big public event, you can probably expect us to reach out to you."

Health officials said they would continue to go to public events throughout the summer and likely even into the fall.

