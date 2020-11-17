NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Pedestrian deaths are on the rise in our city this year.

Records from Metro Police show that 34 pedestrians have been killed in 2020.

Safety advocates like Walk Bike Nashville and Families for Safe Streets are taking a stand to put an end to this record-breaking year.

On Sunday, they began placing memorials at sites where cars have killed pedestrians. The memorials are small — a pair of shoes mounted on a board and a marker with information about the victim.

Family members of victims are asking for reduced speeds on roads, longer crossing times for crosswalks and more sidewalks. The latest memorial was placed along Gallatin Pike in East Nashville.

