NASHVILLE (WSMV) - This year, 282 guns have been stolen from cars in Nashville; that's nearly two per day.

Recently, five teens were arrested after two stolen guns were found hidden inside a teddy bear. 

On average this year in Nashville, 12 guns have been stolen each week - just out of cars. From January 1 to June 5 of this year, 282 guns were stolen from cars in the city; most of the cars were unlocked. 

Last month, a 16-year-old was accidentally shot and killed when another teen mishandled a stolen gun. In January, a 16-year-old facing a homicide charge was found with a stolen pistol. 

Just this past week alone, 45 cars were stolen from in Nashville and 12 guns were taken from those cars. According to police, eight of them were unlocked. Officers say cars are easy targets for thieves when they are left unlocked or when the keys are left inside. 

