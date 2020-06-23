NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A member of Nashville SC is among the group of MLS players who have joined the fight for social change by forming the Black Players Coalition.
Defender Jalil Anibaba is a board member of the newly-formed coalition, whose mission is to address racial inequalities in the league, fight racism in soccer, elevate black voices and positively impact black communities across the U.S. and Canada.
There will be change ✊🏿 #mlsisblack https://t.co/M36H4ox9cC— Jalil Anibaba (@jalil_anibaba4) June 19, 2020
“It’s just a matter of using the opportunity to actually do something and band together to create something bigger than myself,” Anibaba said.
Anibaba said the coalition was started from conversations that began on Instagram but evolved into something much bigger.
@BPCMLS is about giving BLACK PLAYERS in MLS a VOICE and making SYSTEMIC CHANGE both in & outside of our league.https://t.co/wO79U8iKST#MLSisBLACK pic.twitter.com/t2oaHtzfjD— Black Players Coalition of MLS (@BPCMLS) June 19, 2020
