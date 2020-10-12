While many parents prepare to send their elementary students back to the classroom on Tuesday, Metro Pre-K through 2nd grade teachers are making final preparations to their classrooms to ensure safety from COVID-19.
"We’re going to teach them about their personal space," said first grade teacher Brianna Mason at Robert Churchwell Museum Magnet Elementary School.
The book Welcome to the Zoo sits on her shelf, fitting as she tries to figure out how to make sure her young students can space out.
Classroom tables are rearranged with dividers set up to promote distancing. Jugs of hand sanitizer are prominently placed at the classroom entry ways.
"You know, it’s going to be difficult but I also know this has been their reality for the past several months," said Mason. "I definitely hope to include some of that technology that they’ve used this past quarter."
Executive Principal Kendra Chapman says she can't wait to see students again. Nearly two-thirds of the school will be returning to in person learning, that more than 200 students.
"I definitely have wondering about how it’s going to go and I do worry," said Chapman. "We have to make sure we’re responsive."
Chapman has made sure there's over two thousand disposable masks available, just to begin with and helped get floor markers and signs to reinforce social distancing.
"They want to have that time in the cafeteria with their friends we just have to make sure we’re doing it safely," said Chapman.
Chapman told NEWS4 she thinks their plan is solid, but is ready to adjust as needed.
"We’ve been planning on this all along since really since March," said Chapman.
"Nobody was prepared for this and when you go through your training to become a teacher they don’t include what happens when there’s a pandemic," said Mason.
MNPS officials tell NEWS4 many of the nurses are working directly with Metro Health. They'll be monitoring student health closely to prevent having to shut down a school and hopefully keep closures isolated to a classroom if possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.