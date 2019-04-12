NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A school resource officer assigned to a Nashville school has been decommissioned after a report the officer was selling alcohol while on the clock.
Officer Candace Steen has been placed on desk duty after the allegation. She is accused of selling alcohol to school staff while on duty.
Steen had been assigned to West End Middle School.
Metro Police’s Office of Professional Accountability is investigating the claim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.