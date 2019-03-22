A Nashville elementary school is learning new ways to reduce the amount of food waste in the cafeteria.
Warner Elementary School started a new initiative, partnering with Urban Green Lab and Kroger to help students understand the amount of food they waste and learn strategies to reduce it.
Students take their lunch to a composting table.
The food is sorted out at the table into a reusable category and a true waste category.
The waste is put into the trash can and the reusable items are saved for another time.
The school’s principal said they’re teaching the students not how to re-purpose food, but to help those struggling to put food on the table.
“Through this program, our boys and girls here at Warner are beginning to learn and see just how much food we actually waste by throwing it away,” said Warner Principal Dr. Ricki Gibbs. “If we can re-purpose that food and get it to families that will actually use it, we can begin to eliminate hunger in our community.”
Gibbs said the school has been re-purposing the food for about a month.
