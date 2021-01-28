NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Spinning, swinging, and soaring up in the air is something these performers all have in common.
Trapeze Artists are commonly found in circus performances and are some of the most daring entertainers known to man.
So, do you think you're up for the test?
For the first time ever, Nashville has its own aerial arts school and it has finally opened to the public.
The Nashville School for the Aerial Arts is ready to teach those who may want to face their fear of heights and challenge themselves for flight.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is giving us all a look inside the new school and hopefully, will show us some moves.
