NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Metro School Board has unanimously decided to close four schools in Nashville to make up for the budget shortfall.
The schools that will be closed are
- Buena Vista Elementary School
- Robert E Lillard Elementary School
- Joelton Middle School
- The Cohn Learning Center
Mayor John Cooper’s budget included $915 million for schools. The problem is the school system needs to make $25 million in cuts to make that happen.
The move is estimated to save around $3.5 million.
The board passed the decision 9-0 on Tuesday afternoon.
The Metro Schools said "our efforts to inform and engage parents and community members about this decision and the benefits of Metro Schools re-imagined for the identified clusters."
The schools will select principals for the newly consolidated schools and then announce those processes to families and staff of the schools as quickly as possible.
In the next months, Metro Schools said said they will "engage community stakeholders in the conversations about how to best use these facilities to serve the students and families of MNPS."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.