NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Soccer Club has announced the club will be transitioning into full-team training on Monday, June 15.
This marks the first time the team will hold full-team training since Major League Soccer suspended play due to COVID-19.
In a release, the club says all players will be required to participate in full-team training. To ensure the safety of its players and staff, Nashville SC will continue to comply with local health and government policies and adhere to health and safety protocols created in consultation with medical and infectious disease experts.
The club is continuing its preparation for the MLS is Back Tournament, which will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, FL. The tournament will start on July 8 and run through August 11.
Nashville SC was drawn as Team 6 in Group A and will play Orlando City SC, the Philadelphia Union and Chicago Fire in the Group State.
Group A also features New York City FC and 2020 Expansion Club Inter Miami CF.
Nashville SC also announced media access with players, coaches and staff will continue to be conducted virtually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.