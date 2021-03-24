NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The 2021 schedule for Nashville SC is set and will kick-off next month against rival FC Cincinnati at Nissan Stadium.

Tickets for their first game on April 17th and every other season game are now purchasable through Ticketmaster. After COVID setbacks last year, Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre said our players are back to practice and in pre-season.

"Everybody is excited to see MLS back for the 2021 season. It goes without saying that 2020 was a difficult year for everyone including soccer. However, as we continue to see progress in vaccine distribution and other areas, we are encouraged to see that many things are moving in a good direction." - Ian Ayre, Nashville SC CEO

The soccer club is continuing to work with city officials and health officials to determine how many fans will be able to attend games at the stadium this year.

First look inside Nashville's new soccer stadium News4 got a peek inside what will be the largest soccer stadium in the entire United States.

With COVID-19 related restrictions loosening and with the excitement surrounding the construction of Nashville SC's new stadium, Ayre said they expect the 2021 season will bring a greater amount of tickets and season passes sold.

To secure a seat for the season kick-off or to purchase season tickets for the 2021 season, visit the Nashville SC website