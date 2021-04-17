Nashville Soccer Club had it's season opener Saturday night, just days after Mayor John Cooper announced Nissan Stadium could operate at 40% capacity.
Game day volunteers were greeted with thermometers before checking in and getting to work.
"We're still trying to keep social distancing especially among the people you really don't know," said Clifton Dawson, who travels from game to game working concessions to raise money for a non-profit.
After a year of Covid, Dawson said he and his friends are glad to be back.
"We’re grateful that we didn’t have that much sickness in our organization and we get a chance to come back out to the games, to the events, and it’s great to be able to be a little bit more freer now," said Dawson.
Fans sat in pods six feet apart.
Tailgating wasn't allowed.
Masks were required and purchases had to be made with credit cards.
"I'm totally fine with it, all the protocols, to just keep people safe. I think better safe than sorry," said fan Melanie Eilenstine.
"Especially if they do that, then they're able to have the games and that's what's important," said fan Emily Bolar.
