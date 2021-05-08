NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville SC won its first game tonight with some crowd restrictions in place. 12,000 spectators watched them win today, and these fans believe the wins will keep coming since the next home game will feature the stadium at max capacity.
"The energy of the fans translates onto the team, so I feel like having a packed stadium is definitely going to impact how this team plays going forward" - Nashville SC fan
Nashville soccer fans have been bringing the crowd energy - even from a social distance. News4's Rebecca Cardenas spoke with spectators for their reactions.
"The game was actually exciting from the first half to the last kick of the game," a Nashville SC fan told News4.
Saturday marked Nashville soccer club's first win of the season and last home game with a limited capacity
"I'm really excited to see a packed crowd," another fan told News4.
On May 14th, Nashville will lift all business and outdoor stadium restrictions, making for a more fan-based and exciting experience.
