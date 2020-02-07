NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville Soccer Club owners have filed a motion to intervene in the ruling issued Wednesday allowing the lawsuit filed by Save Our Fairgrounds to go to trial.
Nashville SC owners are asserting that they must be permitted to intervene in the lawsuit because of their legal interest in the use of the proposed stadium. Nashville SC wants to support Metro’s position that the stadium agreement does not violate Metro Charter.
The owners plainly state in their filing that they stand to lose millions in investments they have already made in their bid to bring an MLS team to Nashville.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.