A view of the proposed MLS stadium at The Fairgrounds Nashville. (Photo: Nashville SC)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville Soccer Club owners have filed a motion to intervene in the ruling issued Wednesday allowing the lawsuit filed by Save Our Fairgrounds to go to trial.

Nashville SC owners are asserting that they must be permitted to intervene in the lawsuit because of their legal interest in the use of the proposed stadium. Nashville SC wants to support Metro’s position that the stadium agreement does not violate Metro Charter.

The owners plainly state in their filing that they stand to lose millions in investments they have already made in their bid to bring an MLS team to Nashville.

