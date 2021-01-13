NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Soccer Club has introduced the team's official mascot, Tempo the Coyote.

The name pays homage to the canine that found its way into the Music City Center two years ago.

“We are excited to welcome Tempo the Coyote to the Nashville SC family, and look forward to watching him grow his band of misfits and his role as entertainer in our community,” said Christopher Jones, Nashville SC Sr. Director of Fan Engagement.

On January 13, 2019, a coyote roamed the streets of Nashville before it found its way into an exhibit hall in the Music City Center.

Building security was able to secure the animal into a bathroom where Metro PD was able to remove him safely. 

Since that time, the coyote has been seen wandering around Nashville, trying to find himself a new home. Just a few months ago, construction workers at the Nashville SC Stadium in the Nashville Fairgrounds noticed him dashing across the site.

He became a regular visitor to the site, and ultimately decided to make the Nashville SC Stadium his permanent home.

“Music City, I am thrilled and honored to call myself YOUR mascot and I hope you all are ready for a howlin’ good time. 🐺," said Tempo.

Tempo the Coyote will make his Nashville SC debut as the official team mascot this season by taking an active role in embracing the Nashville SC community with initiatives across the Middle Tennessee region.

He will join fellow mascots Gnash from the Nashville Predators, T-Rac from the Tennessee Titans and Booster from the Nashville Sounds in Music City. 

TEMPO THE COYOTE:

Name: Tempo the Coyote

Breed: Coyote

Birthdate: January 13

Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.

Height: 7-2

Social Media Accounts: Website, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok

Preferred Foot: All four of them!

Favorite Team: Nashville SC, of course!

Favorite Activities: Soccer, cheering on the Boys in Gold, hanging out with his friends Gnash, T-Rac and Booster, howling at the moon with his band at the Nashville Fairgrounds

Favorite Songs: Never Give Up On You, Gold on the Ceiling, Friends in Low Places

