NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you don't make it inside Nissan Stadium for Nashville SC's first MLS Cup Playoffs appearance, don't worry.
The team is offering fans a safe, fun watch party experience outside the downtown Hard Rock Café as they face off against Inter Miami CF.
Fans will be able to watch the match on a big screen set up in the Hard Rock Café parking lot at 100 Broadway, while maintaining social distance and staying safe.
Face coverings will be required at the watch party, except when actively eating or drinking.
Fans will need to RSVP in advance to attend and can reserve a table for up to six people.
The team is encouraging fans who’d like to attend to RSVP early, as space will be limited to ensure social distancing.
The event starts Friday at 7 p.m., with kickoff slated for 8 p.m..
To RSVP for the Nashville SC Watch Party, click here.
