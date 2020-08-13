NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Nashville SC returned to the field for its first game since March 8 and earned the team's first win in its MLS franchise history.
The club had to play without Head Coach Gary Smith in attendance, as a discrepancy with his COVID-19 test kept him from the game. That test ultimately came back negative.
DUB NUMBER ONE #EveryoneN #DALvNSH pic.twitter.com/PlgTsevBP3— Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) August 13, 2020
Keeper Joe Willis was on his game all night, coming up with some big stops against SC Dallas to keep Nashville in it.
With just four minutes remaining in regulation, Nashville's David Accam scored the game-winning goal.
The victory was the first in Nashville SC's MLS franchise history.
The club will face SC Dallas again on Sunday at 7:30 p.m..
