NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Soccer Club announced Saturday morning they have had their first, and so far only, case of COVID-19 on the team.
The player, who has not been identified, went into self-isolation immediately following the positive result and contact tracing began.
All training and practices were suspended until all other players and staff could be tested and have two consecutive negative test results.
All other players and staff received negative results and Nashville SC is now traveling to Foxborough, Massachusetts for tonight's match against the New England Revolution.
The player with a positive result will remain in self-isolation until medically cleared under the close supervision of the club's medical staff.
