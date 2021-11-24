NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville SC didn’t strike first but it certainly struck last in their first-round matchup against Orlando City SC on Tuesday.
Nashville opened the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with a strong 3-1 victory in front of more than 26,000 fans at Nissan Stadium.
Orlando City drew first blood with Daryl Dike’s header off the corner kick in the fourteenth minute of play, setting the tone early.
Orlando City’s lead would last roughly seven minutes.
Hany Mukhtar striped a rocket over the head of goalie Pedro Gallese in the 21st minute to even the score.
Later in the game, Mukhtar struck again with a cross that found the corner passed Gallese to give Nashville the lead and Jhonder Cádiz would add another goal in extra time to seal it.
Nashville SC will head to the City of Brotherly Love to face Philadelphia Union on Sunday in the second round of playoffs.
Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. CT.
