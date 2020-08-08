NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Soccer Club has announced an eight-match schedule as part of the first phase of the continuation of the MLS regular season.
The club will face FC Dallas in a two-match series in Frisco, TX beginning Aug. 12 and again on Aug. 16.
The games against FC Dallas will represent matches three and four of the 2020 MLS regular season for both clubs, due to the two clubs unable to participate in the Group Stage of the MLS is Back Tournament. The third and final match of the series will be scheduled for later in the fall with a date TBD.
The club announced in a release that following the series, the club will play Atlanta United FC, Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC as part of a six-match schedule through Sept. 12, with the remainder of the schedule to be announced by early September.
Nashville SC's return to Nissan Stadium will bring back-to-back home matches against fellow expansion teams Inter Miami CF on Aug. 30 and Orlando City SC on Sept. 2.
After their trip to Texas, Nashville SC will take on Atlanta United FC at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Aug. 22. before wrapping up the first phase of the continuation of regular season play at Nissan Stadium on Sept. 12.
BREAKING: @NashvilleSC announces 8-match schedule beginning next week, that includes 3 games @NissanStadium on August 30th, September 2nd and 12th.@WSMV pic.twitter.com/8TABFaT5Kg— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) August 8, 2020
Nashville SC last played in an MLS match on March 8, a road match against the Portland Timbers before MLS suspended its season a week later due to COVID-19. Nashville SC was then moved to the Eastern Conference so the team could travel less for road matches, now featuring multiple matches against regional opponents.
The club, in partnership with both MLS and local health officials, will continue monitoring and evaluating COVID-19 as it relates to fans attending matches during this phase.
More information will be released in the upcoming weeks.
Nashville SC's only match to be held in Nashville so far this season dates back to Feb. 29 when the club played Atlanta United FC in front of 59,069 fans, a state record-breaking crowd for a soccer match. The match also served as Nashville SC's first in its inaugural MLS season - a 2-1 loss to Atlanta.
