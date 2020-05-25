It’s a big day for some more Nashville business owners, as hair salons and other personal care services have been given the green light to welcome back their customers.
The businesses allowed to reopen includes hair and nail salons, massage, tattoo and tanning places. These businesses will be open at 50 percent capacity, with customers in waiting areas counting toward that figure.
Employees are required to be screened daily and wear masks.
News4s Tosin Fakile will be live from Salon J and Day Spa all morning to walk through what’s being done to keep customers safe.
