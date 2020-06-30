NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Virgin Hotels will open the doors to its newest Midtown location Wednesday. The move comes more than five years after first announcing it would bring the brand to Nashville.
Standing 14 stories high on Music Row Square, Virgin offers 262 guest rooms along with restaurants, bars and a rooftop lounge.
On the first floor, you’ll find the Funny Library Coffee Shop equipped with a communal workspace. Up top, The Pool Club Rooftop and Bar will be open to the public to serve light bites and drinks. These are just some of the offerings aimed to bring in locals, not just hotel guests.
Opening a hotel in the middle of a COVID era isn’t an easy project. The hotel industry has been hit hard by closures and furloughs since mid-March. But business must go on and deadlines must be met.
Since the tourism industry is down right now, Virgin is offering a “staycation” special to Tennessee residents: 35% off a stay plus a dining credit with proof of residency at check-in.
Virgin says their staff has been trained to provide a safe and clean experience with cleaning crews paying extra close attention to those high-touch surfaces like elevator buttons, door handles and light switches.
They are also enforcing the social distancing guidelines, pushing tables and lounge chairs at least six feet away from each other. All staff is required to wear a mask.
