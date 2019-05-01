One year ago, May 19, 2018, Nashville voters overwhelming rejected a sweeping transit plan called, Let's Move Nashville.
A year later, traffic gridlock has gotten worse, fueled by the city's rapid growth.
So, where do we go from here? Is anything being done to improve transportation and get the city moving?
Let"s Move Nashville was a $5 billion referendum, providing 26 miles of light rail, four rapid bus lines, 19 transit centers, it turned into a pipe dream overnight.
However the folks at Nashville's public transit system called WeGo said they haven't been sitting back licking their wound the past year. They have come up with a seven point strategy to get people out of their cars and onto public transit.
Initially they are making MTA easier to use with a simpler fare payment system and giving transit buses signal priority on busy corridors like Murfreesboro Pike.
The plan reaches out 10-25 years, from improving service and making the transit experience more comfortable, to upgrading stations, and developing a network of regional transit centers.
Let's Move Nashville would have provided billions to mass transit in Nashville, that stream of potential cash has evaporated.
Mayor David Briley has to live with a new reality as Nashville's growth continues to explode.
"We have to get out in front of the development curve a little bit, that's the kind of thing we have to do, I think everybody wishes we could snap our fingers and fix it, its just not the way it work, we got to be persistent, and make progress , year by year," said Briley.
