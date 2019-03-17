Seventeen million people visited Nashville last year, it's become one of the nation's top destination spots. That number brought nearly $6.5 billion in revenue.
It's music to the ears of Butch Spyridon, the President and CEO of Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.
With the NFL draft just weeks away here in Nashville, it takes that success to an entirely different level.
For three days in April, Nashville will be at the epicenter of the NFL. Dallas hosted last year's NFL Draft.
The competition among cities is intense, it brings not only national but world wide exposure.
Coupled with the economic benefits, it's a big get for Nashville.
"Could turn April into the best month in our history. Dallas did a study, it's estimated $120 million in economic output, over $80 million in direct spending. We can do better than Dallas, it's just a matter of how much better," said Spyridon.
Nashville, in a way, out punched much bigger cities.
"When we landed that, we played above the rim, we out-punched our weight class. I think it will be the biggest event Nashville and the State of Tennessee has ever hosted over three days. On the low end, it'll draw 100,000 people a day, could be 150,000," said Spyridon.
Nashville may be the "IT' city, but for Spyridon, selling Nashville to the world means keeping the success going, and there is only one direction for him to look.
"We don't ever spend much time looking backward, let someone else take credit and enjoy the windfall, we try to spend 90 percent of our time looking forward, 'how do we keep climbing that mountain?'" said Spyridon.
Spyridon's philosophy for bringing conventions and tourists here is simple, and straight forward.
"Let's be Nashville, let's not try to copy anyone else, let's use music stars to tell our story, and it works (knocks on wood table), knock on wood. At the time we wren't sure how well it works, but it's been tremendous," said Spyridon.
While the TV series Nashville, is considered the catalyst that put the city on the map for tourists, Spyridon sees the show as part of the bigger picture.
"I don't sell 'Nashville' the series short, we were on the climb when the show came along. The show has been over for a year and a half, we are still climbing. We are about to hit 97 out of 100 months having been the best months in the history of the city," said Spyridon.
The economic impact from the tourism and hospitality industry has been stunning. Last year 133 new restaurants, bars, and cafes opened in Nashville providing thousands of jobs.
