NASHVILLE (WSMV) - New numbers released by the Sexual Assault Center (SAC) reveal more people than expected in 2019 are requesting forensic rape exams at its newly opened SAFE clinic.
Officials at the SAFE clinic, located at 101 French Landing Drive, tell News4 the city’s first and only stand-alone, non-hospital clinic has performed 112 rape exams since it opened in January, more than they were expecting all year.
Statistics show every 98 seconds someone is sexually assaulted in the United States.
1 in 6 boys will be raped before they're 18.
On April 25, SAC will host dual fundraisers, a breakfast and a lunch, to help fund the center and SAFE clinic and raise awareness of how to prevent sexual assault and treat survivors.
The “1-in-6” breakfast will feature keynote speaker Kenny Anderson. The former NBA star and head basketball coach at Fisk University will share his personal story of child sexual abuse.
The "98 Seconds" luncheon features Dr. Shree Walker of Metro Nashville Public Schools and Olympian Kassie Powell, who will share their stories of abuse and healing.
Both events will be held at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel at 2100 West End and are open to the public. Tickets are still available.
The events will be emceed by David Plazas, opinion editor of the Tennessean, and News4 anchor Tracy Kornet.
On Tuesday, April 15 at 9am the event emcees, Tennesseean editor David Plazas and News4 anchor Tracy Kornet, will partner for a tour of the SAFE clinic to be streamed live on Facebook. It will include interviews with sexual assault experts and the healing that is possible with therapy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.