NASHVILLE – The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp (NCVC) announced Wednesday that the Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash created a new record in visitors’ spending.

According to a release, the live event generated an estimated $30 million in direct visitor spending. This marks a 12% increase over 2019’s record-breaking $26.6 million in visitor spending.

The Nashville Convention also announced that the event provided a boost to the local economy with a record 29,118 hotel rooms sold on Dec. 31, 2021. This was an increase of more than 25,529 sold on Dec. 31, 2019.

Thousands ring in the new year Nashville style About 200,000 attended Nashville’s Big Bash during New Year’s Eve, according to estimates from Metro Police.

“These exceptional numbers not only point to the success of the event and the popularity of Nashville as a destination but also to our optimism for recovery as we begin to truly get out from under COVID,” said Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Cord said in a statement.

According to the NCVC, the live show had 4.44 million viewers and Davidson County hotel occupancy was up 79%. NCVC and the Metro Police estimate that 200,000 people were in attendance throughout the night.