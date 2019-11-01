NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is the most expensive city in the United States for hotel accommodation. On average, a basic room runs $223 a night.

That's according to a survey by cheaphotels.org that ranks the top 50 urban destinations in the country by prices of hotel rooms. Only centrally located hotels rated 3 stars or more were considered for the survey. 

The following table shows hotel rates in 50 urban destinations across the United States. The prices shown reflect the average rate for each city's cheapest available double room in October 2019:

  1. Nashville $223
  2. Boston $221
  3. San Jose $214
  4. San Francisco $209
  5. Albuquerque $198
  6. New York City $196
  7. Austin $189
  8. Los Angeles $186
  9. Dallas $185
  10. Detroit $185
  11. Denver $184
  12. Chicago $183
  13. Phoenix $179
  14. Louisville $176
  15. Sacramento $175
  16. Washington DC $175
  17. Houston $167
  18. El Paso $159
  19. Seattle $158
  20. Cincinnati $156
  21. Orlando $149
  22. Raleigh $148
  23. Charlotte $146
  24. Portland $142
  25. Oklahoma City $139
  1. Mesa $136
  2. Philadelphia $136
  3. Memphis $135
  4. Minneapolis $134
  5. Cleveland $134
  6. Kansas City $128
  7. Pittsburgh $126
  8. Columbus $121
  9. Milwaukee $119
  10. San Diego $117
  11. Omaha $114
  12. Atlanta $114
  13. St.Louis $113
  14. Honolulu $112
  15. Fort Worth $112
  16. Indianapolis $110
  17. Jacksonville $109
  18. New Orleans $109
  19. Miami $107
  20. Tulsa $101
  21. Tucson $99
  22. Baltimore $97
  23. Fresno $85
  24. San Antonio $84
  25. Las Vegas $69

