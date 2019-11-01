NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is the most expensive city in the United States for hotel accommodation. On average, a basic room runs $223 a night.
That's according to a survey by cheaphotels.org that ranks the top 50 urban destinations in the country by prices of hotel rooms. Only centrally located hotels rated 3 stars or more were considered for the survey.
The following table shows hotel rates in 50 urban destinations across the United States. The prices shown reflect the average rate for each city's cheapest available double room in October 2019:
- Nashville $223
- Boston $221
- San Jose $214
- San Francisco $209
- Albuquerque $198
- New York City $196
- Austin $189
- Los Angeles $186
- Dallas $185
- Detroit $185
- Denver $184
- Chicago $183
- Phoenix $179
- Louisville $176
- Sacramento $175
- Washington DC $175
- Houston $167
- El Paso $159
- Seattle $158
- Cincinnati $156
- Orlando $149
- Raleigh $148
- Charlotte $146
- Portland $142
- Oklahoma City $139
- Mesa $136
- Philadelphia $136
- Memphis $135
- Minneapolis $134
- Cleveland $134
- Kansas City $128
- Pittsburgh $126
- Columbus $121
- Milwaukee $119
- San Diego $117
- Omaha $114
- Atlanta $114
- St.Louis $113
- Honolulu $112
- Fort Worth $112
- Indianapolis $110
- Jacksonville $109
- New Orleans $109
- Miami $107
- Tulsa $101
- Tucson $99
- Baltimore $97
- Fresno $85
- San Antonio $84
- Las Vegas $69
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.