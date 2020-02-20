NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Nashville residents have called for better, faster, more comprehensive and sensible sidewalk development and construction.
But how far have we come? How much progress has the city made in rolling out new sidewalks?
Progress is at a crawl. Snails move the same distance in one month that one year's worth of sidewalk is built.
Council woman Emily Benedict says the city needs to invest in safety for its pedestrians. Metro Nashville has identified 1900 miles of streets that need sidewalks, but only four miles a year are being built.
"Four miles a year is completely unacceptable," Benedict said.
Because Nashville historically has been a city where people drive rather than walk, developers and homeowners were not required to put sidewalks in until recently. However, the cost is high. If the city builds sidewalks, taxpayers are paying on average $837 per foot of sidewalk.
