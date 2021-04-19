Today marks the first day for Nashville’s new Community Safety Coordinator. It’s part of Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s $3-million-dollar community safety initiative. News 4’s Marissa Sulek explains what this new position means for the Metro area.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Monday marked the first day for Nashville’s new Community Safety Coordinator. It’s part of Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s $3-million community safety initiative.

Ron Johnson will be working with groups such as Metro Nashville Police Department to cut back on violence across the community.

In 2021, 45 mass shootings have taken place across the country. Last week, two shootings turned deadly in Nashville, one killing a three-year-old girl.  

“It’s taken lives of people I know and people I love,” said Lindsay Shedrick, a Nashville resident and she believes guns are too accessible for some owners.

“It’s too easy,” Shedrick said. “It’s took easy and accidental deaths happen with guns all the time.”

Mayor John Cooper’s office is trying to fight Nashville’s gun violence with Johnson’s new position. The Mayor’s office said Johnson has decades of experience in reducing gun violence and plans to work alongside local law enforcement.

“There’s a lot of different way to do that so that’s really important to figure out how exactly that is going to go about,” Emma Ohm, a Nashville resident, said. “I haven’t look exactly into what he’s doing too much, so I’m not going to talk too much about it, but yeah, eliminating gun violence I definitely want to support that.”

Before Johnson became Metro’s Community Safety Coordinator, he was a youth mentor at Metro Parks and ran the leadership program at Nashville’s Oasis Center.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.