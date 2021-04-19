NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Monday marked the first day for Nashville’s new Community Safety Coordinator. It’s part of Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s $3-million community safety initiative.

Ron Johnson will be working with groups such as Metro Nashville Police Department to cut back on violence across the community.

In 2021, 45 mass shootings have taken place across the country. Last week, two shootings turned deadly in Nashville, one killing a three-year-old girl.

Man charged with criminal homicide in shooting death of 3-year-old Metro Police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old at the Cumberland View public housing development on Monday night.

“It’s taken lives of people I know and people I love,” said Lindsay Shedrick, a Nashville resident and she believes guns are too accessible for some owners.

“It’s too easy,” Shedrick said. “It’s took easy and accidental deaths happen with guns all the time.”

Mayor John Cooper’s office is trying to fight Nashville’s gun violence with Johnson’s new position. The Mayor’s office said Johnson has decades of experience in reducing gun violence and plans to work alongside local law enforcement.

Day 1. Please join me in officially welcoming Ron Johnson to my administration as Metro’s first community safety coordinator. Ron will lead our community safety partnership initiative. I am grateful for his knowledge and years of experience. pic.twitter.com/EGZoR7rh5W — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) April 19, 2021

“There’s a lot of different way to do that so that’s really important to figure out how exactly that is going to go about,” Emma Ohm, a Nashville resident, said. “I haven’t look exactly into what he’s doing too much, so I’m not going to talk too much about it, but yeah, eliminating gun violence I definitely want to support that.”

Before Johnson became Metro’s Community Safety Coordinator, he was a youth mentor at Metro Parks and ran the leadership program at Nashville’s Oasis Center.