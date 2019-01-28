Nashville's ever-changing January weather
The thought of snow this week in Nashville dropped from at least three inches to maybe a light dusting in just about 24 hours.
That's good news if you're old and drive, bad news if you're young and just bought a sled.
But if you're new to town, welcome to January in Music City.
These are the signs of the times at Ace Hardware in Belle Meade, where store owners dream of snow storms.
"Absolutely, I'm hoping for 3-5 inches tonight, bring it on we're ready."
Frank Shope has been selling shovels, sleds and all things chilled for 47 years in Nashville.
Toes demand warmth, so you have to be ready.
But he's seen the ups and downs.
"We're gonna get snow tonight and then you steer yourself and see we wake up and say 'Aww, we just got a dusting we didn't get any.'"
Aaron Perer moved here from New York, he's got young, now-southern kids.
"Other than visiting New York and playing in snow up there, we haven't seen much snow in the last two years here."
So like a good dad he's buying sleds. May not need them, but he knows THEY won't melt.
"Yeah, we want to be ready because the last time it snowed our sleds were broken, so I want them to have new sleds for the slight chance that we'll have enough to cover the grass."
News4 Meteorologist Dan Thomas said it's not likely this time around, unless you live in the southern plateau part of Middle Tennessee.
