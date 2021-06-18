NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville’s community safety coordinator is speaking with News4 after a violent start to June.

Shirley Crawley was killed during the crime wave. Her family is now at a loss.

"It's hard. I can't even put it into words how hard it is for me right now,” Tyrone Moore, Crawley’s brother said.

Devastated family mourns after stray bullets kills family member Another senseless act of violence in Nashville kills an innocent woman. A family is grieving after stray bullets from a shootout hit and killed Shirley Crawley.

Moore still stops by her house more than a week later. It’s a source of comfort as he tries to process her unexpected death.

She was an innocent woman caught in the middle of gunfire while sitting at a red light.

"I mean I lost my sister. We were separated years ago. I've been down here six years, got back together, and then all of a sudden now she's not here,” Moore said.

News4 has been keeping track of homicides in Nashville with the recent spike in crime.

So far this year, there have been 59. That's up more than 50 percent from this time last year when there were 38.

"I can't change any of those things, but we are going to do all that we can to change that trajectory that we're on,” Ron Johnson, Nashville’s Community Safety Coordinator said.

“In the first nine days of June, we had eight murders. What does that say about Nashville?,” Reporter Cameron Taylor asked Johnson.

"What does it say? No one is exempt. No city. No state. None of us exempt, but we got to try to do what we can about it,” Johnson replied.

Johnson is getting ready to open a grant application for neighborhood groups focusing on safety. He said more than a million dollars will be set aside for them.

"It's not going to be one organization, one group, one entity. It's going to take the entire village to see the change we want to see,” Johnson said.

The hope is it will give those organizations more support to curb violence in our neighborhoods.

"So we're hoping we can help some of those smaller groups be able to get in front of it. Get some of those younger kids where they don't end up being the ones to perpetuate this behavior like some of the cycles of what we've seen happen,” Johnson said.

While Johnson says it's not a one size fits all answer, Crawley's family isn't sure it's enough.

"I would say it falls a little bit short for me,” Moore said.

Moore does agree a piece of the solution lies with the community.

"That would help a lot if they had more funding. I would say they could reach more people,” Moore said.

While new initiatives may not impact his family, he believes they could prevent others from experiencing the same heartbreak.