NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's been one month since Nashville's Community Safety Coordinator, Ron Johnson, stepped into his role at City Hall.
This week, Metro Council approved a resolution that recognizes gun violence as a public health crisis. Johnson said this will open doors and pool resources.
"I've had multiple experiences with violence in my own personal life," Johnson said. He grew up in Memphis, where gun violence impacted his immediate family.
"And on September 4th, a lady was shooting at my cousin and my mom was standing in the door, and a bullet hit her in the heart and she died," Johnson recalled.
Johnson said he was at Tennessee State University at the time where he was on the football team and aspired to be in the NFL.
"I always think about that because it almost destroyed me because I didn't want to live, I didn't want to do anything," Johnson explained.
But that's not the person Johnson is. As Nashville's Community Safety Coordinator, he's been boots on the ground, immersing himself in the Nashville community since April.
The resolution Metro Council passed on Tuesday, he said, is a great start.
"I'm about to launch a tour to kind of listen to what's going on in the community because who knows best of what's going on in the community is the people who live in the communities," Johnson said.
It's a tour he says needs to happen now as we turn the page on the COVID-19 pandemic. A pandemic, he said, contains an epidemic.
"An epidemic is no different," Johnson said. "It's like violence becomes violence. Because most of the violence we see are forms of retaliation."
While 33 homicides have occurred in Nashville this year, Johnson said he's pushing to raise awareness and fight gun violence, an epidemic that took his mother.
"I hear it in my head now. She would say, 'Ron, don't worry about it, everything is going to be alright,'" Johnson said.
Johnson says he hopes to start his tour across Nashville in the next few weeks.
