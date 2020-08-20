NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- “I’m glad to get it going too. We’ve had so much build up, it’s time to hit the road and make it happen,” says Dr. Stephan Sharp.
The Medical Director at Clinical Research Associates says he’s been through his fair share of clinical trials whether they be for drugs or vaccines.
“I’m passed 550,” even some very timely studies like Ebola and the new H1N1. He says, “this is of course more widespread and more deadly on a world scale than any of those, but the process is the same.”
Starting Friday, Sharp and his staff will begin a Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial. To get to Phase 3, Sharp explains drug companies will work through two steps first, to measure and check dosage, and all around make sure the drug is good enough on say 100 people.
“You will not know enough from Phase 2 to know whether it’s an effective vaccine or drug,” Sharp explains. He continues, “Phase 3 is when you’re testing it in more of a real world setting, the does you’re going to use, the population who’s going to get it, and does it help or not?”
That data will go to the FDA to see if it will go to market or not.
Pfizer will sponsor the first Phase 3 trial beginning at Clinical Research Associates but they anticipate other drug companies too.
Also joining them is the Metro Health Department. Director Dr. Michael Caldwell explaining the partnership by saying, “They have the opportunity to partner with a number of vaccine companies and researchers, but they don’t have the ability to do as much as they’re being asked to do. So they reached out to the health department and they said can you help us some to allow more people in Nashville to participate in these studies.”
Dr. Caldwell says he agreed to help with patient evaluations an oversight.
“So we’ll get a first-hand, detailed knowledge of the science behind each of these vaccines. We’ll allow our community to learn about it, to participate if they want if it’s right for them and one day, hopefully, when we find out if one of these vaccines meets the threshold of being safe and effective, they get FDA approved, hopefully more than one of them.”
Caldwell says with other research trials going on around Nashville, they won’t just direct volunteer opportunities to Clinical Research Associates because all the trials are working towards a common goal.
“Just think, soon the federal government is going to be asking the health department to give out these vaccines. How great it is for us, our department of health staff, the community, to have a preview and get to know these vaccines in detail?”
Sharp adding to that, “certainly the health department is much bigger than our operation and they have access to a lot of people who don’t know that we exist.” He goes on, “It will help expand the number of physicians who will be involved in this study compared to what we usually do and I think it’s good because it needs to be a community response. This is affecting the whole of our country, certainly the whole of our local community.”
News4 also asked Dr. Caldwell if there would be additional costs used by the Metro Health to support the study and partnership and he says, “No, it’s the opposite actually. We’ll be paid and they’ll be absolutely no net costs, it will likely be a net positive cost.”
The trial will run for two years at Clinical Research Associates.
Not only does Dr. Sharp say this will be an interesting study because Nashville is currently a hot spot, “we have a lot of cases, we have a great risk of getting infected. That’s bad for us as a city but in terms of trying to find out whether a vaccine works, this would be a good spot to test it.” He also believes it’s particularly interesting approach to use an MRNA vaccine for a virus.
“That’s a relatively new way of making vaccines so it won’t just be looking at treating this one disease but whether this is a good avenue to proceed for other vaccines, for other diseases.”
You can find more information about the Phase 3 trial here.
