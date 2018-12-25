For Nashville firefighters today is special. It's another day keeping our city safe, but also a chance to do something fun with their team.
Derek hogan-captain of fire station 19
"We got a couple of new guys so it's their first Christmas with us so we show them how we do things," Fire Captain Derek Hogan says.
Starting with a huge breakfast, basketball on all day and a little free time to goof off with each other.
Hogan has been in the business for 23 years and has worked his fair share of holidays. He loves his guys and wanted to make sure today was extra special for them. They love what they do, but it's still hard being away from home.
"I have three boys so being away from my boys is hard but it's really like an extended family," first year firefighter Darrell Holmes says.
"I'll miss my mom. I told her I was working on Christmas and she was a little sad," Brennan Christman, a fellow first-year firefighter tells me.
For these rookies, coming into work, even on a holiday, is something they've dreamed of.
"It doesn't feel like coming to work. I don't take it as work because it's a lot of fun," Holmes tells me.
"When they call us it's always their worst day. So you know, responding to their calls makes me feel better," Christman adds.
They say it's much easier to come to work when it feels like family.
"Some little small thing I can do to make a day better, that's makes me feel better," Hogan tells me.
A few other heroes that are working this holiday to keep all of us safe are police officers, hospital staff, and THP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.