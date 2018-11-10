NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- I hope you are ready to witness a band of "bearded" brothers. Saturday night on Broadway, a group of veterans took beard growth to new lengths -- and for a good cause.
Mind-blowing mustaches, goatees galore, partial beards, full beards--there were categories for it all -- and these guys take their facial hair very seriously.
"When you cross another bearded man walking In the same direction as you, you walk by and you're just like...nice beard brah," said Shane Gibbs, a disabled veteran who was a top contestant tonight.
Gibbs is so passionate about his facial hair that he runs a nonprofit to promote getting more beards in the workforce. He says it's more than facial hair, it's a brotherhood.
"Having a group that you can join in the same community as you and then bring attention to those in need. Those that have been through the same struggles as you perhaps," Gibbs said.
Gibbs compares his bond with his bearded brothers to his relationship with other veterans -- the real reason all of these men who served our country showed up Saturday night.
All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project. To donate, click here.
