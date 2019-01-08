Nashville International Airport has a new crime monitoring tool that you may have seen used in other parts of Middle Tennessee.
Thousands of people travel through BNA everyday but what airport police don’t want to travel through are criminals.
In 2018 major drug arrests were made at the airport. In July a man was arrested with nearly 60 pounds of marijuana in his luggage. The next month another man was arrested for more than six pounds of marijuana, and in October a woman was arrested after TSA and law enforcement found marijuana and one million lethal doses of fentanyl in her luggage.
“I’m a parent,” traveler Amanda Black said. “I don’t want none of that out in the world where my daughter could possibly get a hold of it.”
To continue to combat crime the chief of Airport Police says within the last year they’ve purchased multiple cameras that can alert them when a vehicle has been flagged as stolen is on airport property.
“I think it’s a good idea if it can stop people and catch people that are doing something wrong, so I think it’s great,” traveler Kelly MacDonald said.
BNA’s new system is similar to a camera system used by Belle Meade Police. The Belle Meade cameras have special technology that can pick out license plate numbers and single out cars involved in serious, even violent, crimes.
“Anywhere they can get people that are doing things that they shouldn’t be doing,” MacDonald said.
An airport spokesperson told News4 they have multiple cameras around the airport but would not give News4 the exact number for safety reasons.
