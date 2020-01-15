NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville International smashed its’ own record for number of passengers served last year, topping more than 18 million travelers in the 2019 calendar year.
The Airport Authority reports that they exceeded 2018’s record by more than 2 million additional passengers, for a total of 18,273,434 total served for the calendar year.
This makes for the seventh consecutive year that the airport has expanded growth.
“The passenger growth at BNA has been astounding over the last several years,” said BNA President and CEO Doug Kreulen. “These numbers derive largely from the ongoing business activity, tourist travel and population boom in this region...”
Kreulen highlighted the current construction process, noting “BNA Vision” and the airport expansion, is underscored by the additional passengers, emphasizing the need for a larger airport.
The current phase of expansion has a target completion date of 2024, and along with the new parking garage already open, will include the new Concourse D, revamped concessions inside the terminal, and expanded central terminal and security checkpoint.
Now hosting 15 airlines, Nashville International currently has 75 nonstop domestic flight destinations, and 4 international nonstop destinations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.