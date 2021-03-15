NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police say that 16-year-old La’Nya Norris was last seen on March 9th, and may be with her boyfriend, 19-year-old Ronnie Hunter, who has felony warrants out for his arrest.
Norris reportedly met Hunter near her home on Jackson Valley Road in Hermitage and hasn't been seen since.
Her boyfriend, Hunter, is wanted on two outstanding felony warrants for allegedly breaking into cars on Traemoor Village Place last October. Police allege that shots were fired when the victims' neighbors came out to confront the burglars.
Norris and Hunter may be in Hunter's white Ford sedan.
If you see Norris or Hunter, please call the emergency communications center at 615-862-8600.
