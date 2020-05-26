NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — After being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nashville St. Jude Rock n' Roll marathon has been rescheduled for November.
Race organizers tell News4 the new race date will be November 21, 2020.
Officials had postponed the race in March. It was originally scheduled for the weekend of April 25, 2020.
"All registered participants of the 2020 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & 1/2 Marathon will have their event registration automatically moved to this new date, but we have also provided additional event options if you are unable to participate on November 21, 2020," organizers said to runners in an email.
If runners are unable to race in Nashville in November, they can transfer for free to a Rock n Roll race in another city, or wait until 2021:
- Rock ‘n’ Roll Virginia Beach Half Marathon: Sept. 5-6, 2020
- Rock ‘n’ Roll San Jose Half Marathon: Oct. 3-4, 2020
- Rock ‘n’ Roll Denver Half Marathon: Oct. 17-18, 2020
- United Airlines Rock ‘n’ Roll Washington D.C. Half Marathon: Nov. 7-8, 2020
- Rock ‘n’ Roll Savannah Marathon & 1/2 Marathon: Nov. 7-8, 2020
- Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon & 1/2 Marathon: Dec. 5-6, 2020
- St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & 1/2 Marathon: April 24-25, 2021
The email did not include any information about a possible refund.
