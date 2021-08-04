NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – With the Music City Grand Prix just around the corner, a number of road closures are about to take effect around Nashville.
There are about six main roads closing for the Grand Prix.
Closures start Thursday morning at 10 and reopen Monday by 5 a.m..
The first round of closures is all around Nissan Stadium.
South First Street will close from Woodland to Davidson Street and South Second Street will close from Woodland to Crutcher Street.
Russel Street, Titans Way and Interstate Drive around the stadium will also close.
Then heading south towards the Korean Vets Bridge, Shelby Avenue and Korean Veterans Boulevard will close from I-24 at Exit 49 to 2nd Avenue downtown.
Once you’re downtown, 1st Avenue South will be closed from Molloy to Peabody Street.
Peabody will be closed from 2nd Avenue South to Hermitage Avenue.
For the detours, commuters should stick to the west loop if possible.
Then you can take Broadway or Charlotte Avenue into town.
If you’re on I-24 East, get off the interstate before Shelby Avenue at N First Street, Spring Street or James Robertson Parkway.
