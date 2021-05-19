NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Restaurant owners are struggling to fill jobs as Nashville rebounds from the pandemic.

News4 spoke with Marcus Buggs who owns Coneheads in East Nashville. He's been in business for more than a year. Lately, he's been running into a problem.

“The city is rebounding and the pandemic, it seems to be drawing to an end, it's been a little tougher finding people to help,” Marcus Buggs, Owner of Coneheads said.

Buggs has seven people on his staff. He wants to add more, but hasn't had much luck.

“We’ll put feelers out, people will respond to the application and we'll set up an interview and then just not show up anymore,” Buggs said.

Numbers from the TN Department of Labor & Workforce Development show the need for workers.

In April, there were more than 1,500 job openings in the food prep and serving industry in Davidson County.

News4 went to the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce to find out why.

“People have found jobs in other industries, logistics, and other active industries during covid. So, particularly in the hospitality industry, getting all those people back quickly has been challenging,” Ralph Schulz, CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce said.

The average wage for those available jobs is nearly $35,000, but Schulz said that average isn't permanent.

“We're seeing those wages rise rapidly as there's competition for that workforce,” Schulz said.

Schulz said some businesses are offering incentives like bonuses, rides, and even short-term housing.

“As a smaller restaurant, you can't offer the same incentives that a larger place can. So, the pool of people that we're hoping to hire gets smaller,” Buggs said.

He’s keeping a positive attitude.

“Being hit with the pandemic not very long after we opened, I’m optimistic about a lot,” Buggs said.

The chamber also believes the problem will get better when pay goes up and when unemployment benefits are lower in the future.