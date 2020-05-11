NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Many Nashville restaurants and retailers are prepared Monday morning to welcome back their customers after Phase One of the Roadmap to Reopening was approved in Davidson County.
Under Phase One, restaurants and retailers are able to reopen at 50% capacity. Other new guidelines include:
- Clean all surfaces after every use
- Employees have to be screened every day
- Employees are required to wear masks
- Bar areas in restaurants will remain closed
- No live music
- Maintain 6-foot social distancing
Mayor Cooper says all residents are still advised to wear masks when going out in public and gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed.
"We are all responsible for continuing our progress. Protect yourself. Protect others," Cooper said.
Big Bad Breakfast on Charlotte Avenue was one of the restaurants that is opening its doors Monday. Employees showed up around 5 a.m. to start prepping for the reopening.
Workers at the restaurant say they missed serving its customers and will be taking all necessary precautions to keep its staff and guests safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.