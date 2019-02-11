Galentine’s Day is one of the best days of the year for women.
Every Feb. 13, ladies leave their husbands and boyfriends at home to celebrate.
Galentine’s Day is the invention of Parks and Recreation character Leslie Knope. As she explained in that 2010 episode.
Since then, the idea has hit the mainstream as retailers and restaurants seize on a way to rejuvenate Valentine’s Day.
One of the businesses in Nashville capitalizing on the idea is L.A. Jackson at the Thompson Nashville hotel.
“In this day in age with female empowerment, we thought it was more important now to celebrate ladies, but why not have a party to celebrate each other as well,” said Erin Kette, the event organizers at L.A. Jackson.
The event at L.A. Jackson begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and will feature its new brunch menu in honor of Leslie Knopes’ love of breakfast food.
Click here to find a full list of Galentine’s Day events in Nashville.
