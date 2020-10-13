NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Most Titans fans couldn’t be inside Nissan Stadium for Tuesday’s game due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Many watched the game on TV either at home or at their favorite restaurant or bar.
“We were a little bit hesitant at first, but I think everyone is doing the best they can and, you know, I think it's great for the economy to get out,” Marissa Brown, a Titans fan said.
News4 went to Acme Feed & Seed, which is a popular game day spot, to check out the changes.
At Acme, you have to wear a mask and get your temperature checked.
Anything above 100.4 degrees means you’re not allowed inside.
They’ve also upgraded their air ventilation systems and have a contactless menu.
“I think that those changes just kind of help showcase to the world that Acme is a safe space to be and you can still have a good time, but also feel like you're doing your part,” Carson Bedenbaugh with Acme Feed & Seed said.
Acme has only been open for a couple of weeks after closing for six months.
Bedenbaugh said the staff has been working overtime to make sure COVID-19 precautions are in place.
For other fans like Bryce Carnevale, he doesn't have a problem with them.
"I don't think it really hinders the experience at all. I still think people will enjoy coming downtown,” Bryce Carnevale, a Bills fan said.
