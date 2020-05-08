NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Phase 1 of the mayor’s reopening of Nashville plan will start on Monday, however, to get the plan to advance to Phase 2, John Cooper and health officials said they will need cooperation from the businesses and the public alike.
After a “relatively small number of new cases” on Friday, Cooper said the Music City has a “passing grade,” according to their metrics.
“Phase One is the first step in reopening,” Cooper said. “It's been a balancing act of prioritizing public health & work and family finances for our residents."
Metro Public Health confirmed a total of 3,460 cases of coronavirus in Davidson County. This was an increase of 28 cases in the past 24 hours. There have been 35 deaths reported in Davidson County.
"We have not experienced the dramatic spikes in cases that other cities have been forced to deal with," Cooper said.
The mayor has also created a team to address residents, who are 65 years old and older. He also acknowledged older adults are disproportionately affected by the virus.
"If you're over 65... or caring for someone over 65, it is vital and critical that you follow the social distancing guidelines," Grace Smith with the Council on Aging said. "It's discouraging this could be with us for 18 months...We can and we must adapt. Stay physically active and connected."
Smith said if you have a senior, who needs help, call 615-353-4235.
The mayor said the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Nashville will increase, but "our own personal dedication to safety measures will help us to progress."
"Everyone has the right to be safe. Urging people to patronize businesses that follow the guidelines," Cooper said.
That means residents going to establishments where workers are wearing masks and using safe social distancing practices. Residents are urged to continue to wear masks while visiting businesses and restaurants.
Dr. Michael Caldwell with the Metro Public Health Department said they have a team created to address hotspots.
"We need everyone's help to ensure businesses and customers are providing a safe place," Caldwell said.
Caldwell encouraged residents to "choose only businesses that are following the guidelines" and to report businesses not in compliance by calling 311. He added that they have "responded to more than 500 complaints over the last month thanks to individuals reporting."
"To businesses not following the rules...You are putting the community at risk," Caldwell said.
Cooper said they will be checking to make sure businesses are in compliance. He added fines could come, possibly even revoking businesses licenses.
The mayor said he understands the concerns from restaurants about the financial benefits of opening at 50% capacity.
"Half is better than none. The need for smaller crowds is paramount," Cooper said. "People need practice on how to do this right... it's easier with smaller groups."
The mayor released the following guidelines for restaurants and bars to do at all times:
- All businesses or facilities open to the public shall post conspicuous signage at all public entrances in accordance with Public Health Order 4. A template of the required signage can be found by clicking here.
- Encourage everyone inside your establishment to observe CDC Guidelines for social distancing and proper hygiene.
- Restrict occupancy to no more than 50% of the posted maximum occupancy for each dining area.
- Bar areas must remain closed to the public; the bar may be used to prepare and service orders from patrons seated elsewhere. No interaction between the public and bartender is allowed
- No ancillary or participatory activities including, but not limited to, arcade games, pool, foosball, darts, axe throwing, amusement rides, laser tag, or similar activities shall be allowed.
- All employees who interact with the public or cannot maintain a safe social distance from their co-workers are required to wear a face covering or mask.
Restaurants and bars should do the following items before opening:
- Flush all water systems – Metro Water Services has posted flushing guidance by clicking here.
- Reduce the capacity of your bar/restaurant.
- Adequately space or close tables to provide for proper social distancing
- Mark bar areas “Closed” or “Staff Only”
- Mark indoor/outdoor waiting areas to provide for proper social distancing
- Close self-serve buffets, condiment stations and beverage stations
- Post signage to encourage proper social distancing in and around restrooms
Restaurants and bars should do the following items after opening:
- Restrict occupancy to no more than 50% of the maximum rated capacity for each dining area.
- Follow your policies and procedures for employee protection and disinfection. CDC guidelines can change often; update your policy as needed
- Bar areas must remain closed to the public; the bar may be used to prepare and service orders from patrons seated elsewhere. No interaction between the public and bartender is allowed.
- Space customers apart. Use all the dining space available to you when seating your allowable capacity.
- No live music or entertainment shall be allowed. Any dance floor shall remain closed to that purpose.
- No party of more than six (6) people shall be allowed
- Limit the number of people in an elevator to allow compliance with CDC guidance on social distancing
- Self-service food and shared condiments are not allowed
The mayor released the following guidelines for retail businesses to do at all times:
- All businesses or facilities open to the public shall post conspicuous signage at all public entrances in accordance with Public Health Order 4. A template of the required signage can be found by clicking here.
- Encourage everyone inside your establishment to observe CDC Guidelines for social distancing and proper hygiene
- Restrict occupancy to no more than 50% of the posted maximum occupancy for your operating space.
- All employees who interact with the public or who cannot maintain a safe social distance from their co-workers are required to wear a face covering or mask.
Retail businesses should do the following items after opening:
- Flush all water systems – Metro Water Services has posted flushing guidance by clicking here.
- Reduce the capacity of your break rooms and common areas.
- Adequately space tables to provide for proper social distancing
- Mark indoor/outdoor waiting areas to provide for proper social distancing
- Post signage to encourage proper social distancing in and around restrooms
Retail business should do the following items once they are open:
- Limit the number of customers inside your store to 50% of the maximum rated capacity
- Follow your policies and procedures for employee protection and disinfection. CDC guidelines can change often; update your policy as needed
- Consider requiring customers to wear face coverings
- Sanitize carts or baskets after each customer’s use.
- Limit the number of people in an elevator to allow compliance with CDC guidance on social distancing.
- Consider dedicated shopping hours or appointment times for the elderly, medically vulnerable and health care workers
- Consider separate entrances and exits to encourage social distancing.
- Consider one-way aisles or other traffic patterns to encourage social distancing
- Consider dedicating a management-level employee to ensuring customer and employee compliance with social distancing guidelines
- Increase curbside, pickup and delivery options to minimize contact
- Increase social distancing reminders such as signs and audio announcements
- Suspend sampling of food or personal hygiene products; limit self-service options.
