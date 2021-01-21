NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nearly four weeks after the Christmas day bombing, one business on Second Avenue is set to reopen this morning.
Crews at 'The Stillery' have been working around the clock to make sure it's ready for today's opening.
Last week, News4's Big Joe on the Go checked in with the group who was called in to help, Backstage Backyards. The group is made up of musicians now turned construction workers during the pandemic.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As some businesses on Second Avenue start to rebuild from the Christmas day bombing, they are doing so with help from those…
Big Joe is with them ahead of their reopening and will show you how much work went into reopening the restaurant.
