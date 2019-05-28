NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One local restaurant is paying homage to everyone's favorite queen of country music, Dolly Parton, with a new burger.
Dino's Restaurant unveiled its "Dolly Burger" on Instagram and Facebook on Monday. The burger is described as a "Porter Road Butcher grass-fed beef patty blended iwth 25% cremini mushrooms, served with a honey marinated squash & carrot slaw, lettuce, tomato" and topped with "homemade garlic Szechuan aioli."
The restaurant said it created the burger as an "ode to Dolly". The self-proclaimed dive bar is located on Gallatin Avenue in East Nashville and specializes in "fine food and cold beer."
News4 has reached out to Dino's Restaurant to find out how the Dolly Burger was conceptualized and got it's name, as well as if the menu item will be permanent. We will update this story when we hear back.
