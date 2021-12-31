NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The change in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines of isolation period for people with COVID-19 left local business owners with one more thing to tackle in this pandemic.

The nation's leading health agency announced that asymptomatic people could isolate for five days instead of 10.

Wesley Keegan, the owner of Tailgate Brewery, described the change in guidelines as sudden and added things that keep changing all the time. But, unfortunately, he said they have to keep up with the change.

"We had team members that were saying what does this mean now. We have an internal policy. We created on CDC guidelines," Keegan said. "And now, all of a sudden, those CDC guidelines might be different. So you have to talk to HR. You have to talk to legal. There's a lot of questions."

The CDC announcement about the change in isolation time this week, from 10 to five days for people with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic, has brought more questions. It's another hurdle for many, including the hospitality industry, hit pretty hard by the pandemic.

"I think there's pressure on all angles. The business owner is trying to figure out how to keep their doors open," Keegan said. "The team members are trying to figure out how they can come to work and make sure they're paying the bills. So I think everybody is feeling it."

Keegan said his business, which has just over 100 employees, has been fortunate to navigate the problems of the pandemic so far. He said They've had great success with keeping and retaining team members and have been able to navigate staffing shortage.

"We've been very proud to do that," Keegan said. "We here have felt pretty good about what we're doing and what our policies are and how we're prioritizing keeping our team and our guests safe," he added.

Keegan said they'll tackle this new change as well.

"For us, personally, the way that we approach is, here's one more thing, let's just do it right," Keegan said.

"I do think there are a lot of places that are closed right now that would rather not be closed, and there's a lot of places still trying to navigate whether they can be opened a full seven days a week," Keegan said. "I think a lot of these things are forcing people's hands."

With the back and forth of the COVID recommendations, he reminds people to be understanding as everyone continues to work through this pandemic.

"The retail and hospitality workers are going through the same things everybody else is," Keegan said. "I think if we could encourage people to be kind as they're going out and supporting their local business, which people are proud and like to do, I think it's going to be a better interaction for everybody."

The owner said that despite CDC guidelines, at Tailgate Brewery, they do not allow team members to come to work sick.

The CDC recommendation also said that after the five days of isolation, the asymptomatic person should wear a mask for another five days. The CDC said the change in guidelines is based on increasing evidence about when the virus is most contagious.