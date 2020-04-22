NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville restaurant owners are calling for changes to the Paycheck Protection Program.
They say it wasn't designed with them in mind.
The program is supposed to bring people back to work and alleviate the pain small businesses are feeling from the coronavirus, but it’s causing some headaches.
“The fact is, it just doesn't work that simply and that's just the reality of it,” Patrick Martin, Owner of Martin’s BBQ said.
He applied during the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program. Some of his restaurants got approved, but others didn't.
Martin agrees with the intent of the program, but not with how it was put together.
“It’s like I want to drive from here to Memphis. I'm going to give you a whole tank of gas, but you got to use it all before you get to Dickson,” Martin said.
If a business wants their loan forgiven, they have to use most of the money for payroll. The rest can be used for rent, utilities, and mortgage interest over an eight week period.
Martin believes businesses should have more time than that.
“To be able to use some of those funds over a longer period of time would i think help everybody including the employees trying to get them back,” Martin said.
News4 also spoke with Sarah Gavigan who owns Otaku Ramen.
“It is a gamble of epic proportions,” Gavigan said about the program.
Gavigan is having some tough conversations with her employees because she's now competing with unemployment benefits.
"How do you say to an employee, I understand that you have six kids and that you should probably take that extra money and stay home, but the government is telling me I have to bring you back,” Gavigan said.
She hopes the terms of the program will be re-worked including the time frame of when the money from the loan can be used.
